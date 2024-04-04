Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 24,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 14,537 call options.

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,152.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. CIBC reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BB opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

