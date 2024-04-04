StockNews.com Downgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Hold

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEO. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,074 shares of company stock worth $3,031,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

