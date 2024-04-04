StockNews.com Downgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Sell

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.