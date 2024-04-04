StockNews.com Downgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENLC. Capital One Financial started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,001,000 after buying an additional 4,200,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after buying an additional 2,189,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,247,000 after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,263,000 after buying an additional 1,458,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.