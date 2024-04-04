StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.75.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 305,562 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 77,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

