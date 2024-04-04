StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.