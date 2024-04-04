StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
MHH opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $12.15.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
