StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
SIVB stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.
