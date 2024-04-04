StockNews.com Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Hold

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DENN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

