Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,103 shares of company stock worth $13,442,786. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

