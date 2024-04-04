Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 759.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 338,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 178,589 shares during the period.

SYM opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250,026 shares of company stock valued at $281,699,956 over the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

