Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 965 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.39. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.