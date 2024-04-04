Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $258,000 in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CADE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

