Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 86,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,837,961.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 949,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,972,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,754,964 shares of company stock worth $60,385,777. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

