Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

