Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 740,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,089,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,159,000 after buying an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

TFC stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

