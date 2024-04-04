Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $420.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.27 and its 200-day moving average is $376.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $275.37 and a 52 week high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.52.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

