Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $19.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research firms have commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.62. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after buying an additional 887,008 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

