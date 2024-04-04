Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.42. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 1,040,515 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

