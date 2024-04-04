Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Superior Plus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.76 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.05 and a 12-month high of C$11.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.429381 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald acquired 53,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

