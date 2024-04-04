Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) versus Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Head to Head Analysis

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sypris Solutions and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Senseonics has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 142.06%. Given Senseonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.7% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sypris Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -0.29% -1.79% -0.31% Senseonics -270.13% -146.90% -49.81%

Risk and Volatility

Sypris Solutions has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Senseonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $136.22 million 0.28 -$2.49 million ($0.08) -21.13 Senseonics $22.39 million 12.24 -$60.39 million ($0.11) -4.69

Sypris Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Sypris Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senseonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sypris Solutions beats Senseonics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications. The Sypris Electronics segment includes circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability and design to specification work. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

