T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $97.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.30.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

