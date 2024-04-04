TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,665,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 831,601 shares.The stock last traded at $115.92 and had previously closed at $112.74.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,700.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

