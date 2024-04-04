Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURV

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $488.24 million, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Torrid by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Torrid by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.