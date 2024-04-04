TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.28. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 3,944,890 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.