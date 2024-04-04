Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

