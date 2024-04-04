Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.