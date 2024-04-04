Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $189.00. The stock had previously closed at $175.22, but opened at $164.75. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $166.31, with a volume of 25,712,492 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $536.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.