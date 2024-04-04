Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $168.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.43.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $152.71 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $157.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,837 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.