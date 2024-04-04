The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

