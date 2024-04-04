The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 537.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 530,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.