The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Hain Celestial Group traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.06. 242,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,119,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 105,402 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 186,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75,610 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

