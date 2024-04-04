The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

HD opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

