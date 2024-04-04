Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCPW) Shares Up 29.5%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Free Report) shot up 29.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 2,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Trading Up 29.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

