TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.17 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.92.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $301.48 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

