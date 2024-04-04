TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $245.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.37 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average is $222.15.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

