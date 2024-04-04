TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $697.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $667.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.20. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

