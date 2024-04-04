TIAA Trust National Association Sells 274 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.