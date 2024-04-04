TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,217 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,170,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

