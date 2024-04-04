Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $349,000.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,732,108 shares in the company, valued at $40,010,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,081,453.26.

Tile Shop Price Performance

TTSH opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 803,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 377,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 234,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

