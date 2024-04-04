Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $349,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,732,108 shares in the company, valued at $40,010,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.
  • On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.
  • On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.
  • On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $1,816,290.00.
  • On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.
  • On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.
  • On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,081,453.26.

Tile Shop Price Performance

TTSH opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.67.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 803,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 377,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 234,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.