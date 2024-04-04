Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider James Michael Matlock Sells 1,205 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $958,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 787 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $18,565.33.
- On Monday, February 5th, James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20.
- On Friday, February 2nd, James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, James Michael Matlock sold 1,059 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $18,373.65.
Toast Price Performance
NYSE:TOST opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.
View Our Latest Research Report on Toast
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
