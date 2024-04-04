Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Sells $175,200.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE TSQ opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 362,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSQ. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

