Traders Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,682,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -185.59 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

