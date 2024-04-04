Traders Buy Large Volume of Walmart Call Options (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 124,397 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 89,788 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,032,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,559,224. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.