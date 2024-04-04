Traders Purchase Large Volume of Roivant Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,070 call options on the company. This is an increase of 209% compared to the average volume of 3,588 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,944 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

