Traders Purchase Large Volume of Roivant Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,070 call options on the company. This is an increase of 209% compared to the average volume of 3,588 call options.
In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,944 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
