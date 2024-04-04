TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

