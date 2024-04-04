TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

