Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.83

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 11220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the second quarter worth $36,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

