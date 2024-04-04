Truist Financial Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $700.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $610.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.77.

MLM stock opened at $610.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $617.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $566.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

