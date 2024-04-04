TTP Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.42. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

