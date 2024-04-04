Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Tuniu Stock Down 4.9 %

Tuniu stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 117.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tuniu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

